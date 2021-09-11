Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $471,497,000 after buying an additional 854,032 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,538,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,386,002. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.48.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $917,936,108. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

