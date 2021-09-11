Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 111,570 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 322.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,960,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 23.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 743,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 27.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 684,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 146,365 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. 2,752,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

