Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Head to Head Survey

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Farfetch has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accolade has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Farfetch and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch -111.96% -1,281.44% -57.26% Accolade -44.02% -18.32% -12.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farfetch and Accolade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $1.67 billion 8.94 -$3.35 billion ($9.75) -4.33 Accolade $170.36 million 18.30 -$50.65 million ($1.65) -28.59

Accolade has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farfetch. Accolade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farfetch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Farfetch and Accolade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 0 0 11 0 3.00 Accolade 0 1 11 0 2.92

Farfetch currently has a consensus price target of $62.36, suggesting a potential upside of 47.61%. Accolade has a consensus price target of $60.82, suggesting a potential upside of 28.91%. Given Farfetch’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Accolade.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Accolade shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accolade beats Farfetch on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

