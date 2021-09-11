Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.99.

ACN stock opened at $341.92 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $345.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

