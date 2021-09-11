ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will report $128.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.30 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $120.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $489.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.90 million to $501.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $570.65 million, with estimates ranging from $537.70 million to $607.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.09 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

