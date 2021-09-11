Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.450-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.45-5.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,874,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.85% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $70,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.