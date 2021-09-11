Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39.
In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 70,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 35,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,418,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
