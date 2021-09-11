Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 70,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 35,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,418,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

