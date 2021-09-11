Abulaba Hits Market Capitalization of $1,469.17 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded up 42.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Abulaba has traded 63.8% lower against the US dollar. One Abulaba coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Abulaba has a total market cap of $1,469.17 and $1.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00059163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.00166321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00042679 BTC.

About Abulaba

Abulaba (CRYPTO:AAA) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

