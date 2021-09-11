A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

AMRK stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.