A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
AMRK stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $61.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
