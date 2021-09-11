$951.25 Million in Sales Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to post $951.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $972.55 million and the lowest is $938.40 million. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $829.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 334,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 80.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 768,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 342,704 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,300,000 after acquiring an additional 954,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.95. 1,170,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,250. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.