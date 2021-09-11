$951.25 Million in Sales Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to post $951.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $972.55 million and the lowest is $938.40 million. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $829.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 334,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 80.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 768,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 342,704 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,300,000 after acquiring an additional 954,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.95. 1,170,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,250. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.