8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

8X8 stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $23.88. 529,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,386. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $25,203.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,674.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $125,881.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,015 shares in the company, valued at $722,436.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,109 shares of company stock worth $1,837,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 165.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 105,925 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

