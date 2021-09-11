$87.49 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post sales of $87.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.93 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $33.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 159.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $294.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.40 million to $311.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $430.42 million, with estimates ranging from $395.70 million to $483.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,045,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,830,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the period.

Shares of HT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.88. 285,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,244. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $348.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

