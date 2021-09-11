$85.82 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to announce $85.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $87.70 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $80.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $338.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $343.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $366.33 million, with estimates ranging from $341.30 million to $389.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.19. 164,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,531. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

