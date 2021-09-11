$84.21 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will announce $84.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.12 million. Gogo posted sales of $66.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $329.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $326.68 million to $330.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $372.20 million, with estimates ranging from $361.72 million to $382.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Gogo’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. 902,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,078. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.27. Gogo has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter worth $73,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 53.2% in the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 251,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gogo by 50.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter worth $1,622,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gogo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

