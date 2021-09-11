$83.34 Million in Sales Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to announce sales of $83.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.00 million and the highest is $85.02 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $84.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year sales of $353.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.41 million to $355.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $361.70 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $362.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carriage Services.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSV shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of CSV stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 109,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $48.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 995,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.