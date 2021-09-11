$809.71 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce sales of $809.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $815.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $807.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $651.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.10.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,728,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $2,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $310.49. The stock had a trading volume of 663,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,587. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $322.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.