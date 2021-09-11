$8.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to post $8.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $6.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $36.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.89 billion to $37.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $36.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $39.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,376,000 after acquiring an additional 224,964 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. 3,809,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,700,490. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

