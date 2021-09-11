$8.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report sales of $8.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.15 billion and the highest is $8.21 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $6.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $27.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.58 billion to $27.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $36.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.35 billion to $38.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,569 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,228,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,941,949. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $44.96 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

