$6.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to announce $6.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.35 billion and the highest is $6.47 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $26.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.10 billion to $26.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.03 billion to $27.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $90.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.55.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

