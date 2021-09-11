57,225 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 128.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,620,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,507 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,431 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,901,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after acquiring an additional 537,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.91%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

