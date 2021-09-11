515 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.53.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $451.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $466.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.39.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

