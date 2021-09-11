48,200 Shares in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,742,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

AXS opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.