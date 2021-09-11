4,173 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after purchasing an additional 357,277 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after acquiring an additional 585,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $352.82 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 147.01 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.72.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.