$387.06 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce $387.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.65 million and the highest is $397.68 million. Seagen posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $101,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,772. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 77.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGEN stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.51. 635,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.50. Seagen has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

