3,862 Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOO. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000.

MOO opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.81. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

