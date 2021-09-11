35,000 Shares in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 551.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 672.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,381,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 1,202,404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 230.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 698,787 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $992.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of -0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

