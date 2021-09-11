$311.23 Million in Sales Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to post $311.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.70 million and the lowest is $307.90 million. Bally’s posted sales of $116.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.20 million to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. Bally’s’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Shares of Bally’s stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.25. 677,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $75.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 120.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

