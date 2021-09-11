$30.25 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post sales of $30.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.30 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $23.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $108.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $109.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $123.23 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $125.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

NSSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NSSC stock remained flat at $$37.99 during midday trading on Monday. 58,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $40.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 237.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 65,225 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 102,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

