$3.33 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to post sales of $3.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $6.36 million. XOMA reported sales of $560,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 494.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year sales of $10.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 million to $17.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.64 million to $22.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. XOMA had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Aegis dropped their target price on XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

XOMA traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,325. The firm has a market cap of $294.54 million, a P/E ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 0.90. XOMA has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of XOMA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in XOMA by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in XOMA by 2,757.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XOMA in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

