2local Trading Down 15.5% This Week (2LC)

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One 2local coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 2local has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. 2local has a market capitalization of $846,743.70 and approximately $118,559.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00067097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00133739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00182794 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,691.87 or 0.99516485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.89 or 0.07117425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.39 or 0.00854626 BTC.

2local Profile

2local’s total supply is 14,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,927,340,409 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

2local Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2local should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2local using one of the exchanges listed above.

