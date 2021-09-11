$285.16 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will post $285.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.67 million to $292.40 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $265.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,527 shares of company stock worth $12,419,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $149.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $154.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.55. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.86, a PEG ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

