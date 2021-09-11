2,800 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Acquired by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,654,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 233,012 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,468,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5,529.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 202,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,894,000.

Shares of QQQJ opened at $34.58 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

