25,030 Shares in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.09% of International Seaways at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $17.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $490.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.08. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

