24,214 Shares in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 908.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 290,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

