21,731 Shares in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MT shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.99.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

