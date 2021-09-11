$210,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will announce $210,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20,000.00 and the highest is $400,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year sales of $1.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $2.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $95.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

AEMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. 131,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

