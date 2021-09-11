20,668 Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 86.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.37 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,956,446.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at $30,185,741.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qurate Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

