20,660 Shares in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $438,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Porch Group by 152.0% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 646,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 390,243 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,017,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $22.22 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $73,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $532,392. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

