2,043 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.