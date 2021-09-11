$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the highest is $2.69 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $9.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share.

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.15.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,100,150 in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,715,000 after acquiring an additional 284,483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,711,513. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

