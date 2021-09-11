$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FL. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $69,007,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $46,778,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 757,112 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,394,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,135,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $52.20 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Earnings History and Estimates for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

