$16.39 Million in Sales Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to report $16.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.35 million. Conformis reported sales of $16.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year sales of $106.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.97 million to $106.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $76.28 million, with estimates ranging from $75.70 million to $76.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.39 million.

CFMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of CFMS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.55. 1,955,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,610. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock has a market cap of $288.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 1.33. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conformis by 112.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Conformis in the first quarter valued at about $2,583,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Conformis by 156.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,254 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Conformis in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Conformis in the first quarter valued at about $17,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

