$154.39 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post $154.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $162.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $646.26 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $827.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSFS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 53.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $4,597,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.45. 246,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,591. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $55.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.