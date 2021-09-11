1,500 Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

B stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

