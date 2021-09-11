1,493 Shares in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Purchased by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSMV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 56,187 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

VSMV stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $40.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

