$13.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to post $13.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.11 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $13.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $53.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.70 billion to $54.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $54.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.74 billion to $54.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $103.75 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average of $100.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

