11,882 Shares in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATER. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,539,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aterian alerts:

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $489,102.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ATER. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Aterian stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 4.12. Aterian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.22.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER).

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.