114,980 Shares in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Rain Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rain Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 269,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $4,113,275.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 317,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $4,965,416.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $16.69 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rain Therapeutics Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.