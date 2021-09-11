1,069 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 17.1% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $239.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.31. The company has a market capitalization of $178.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.