1,000 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 31,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 64.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Raymond James raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

TXN opened at $190.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.09 and a 200 day moving average of $185.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $176.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

